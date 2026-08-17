Azerbaijan’s exports to Armenia reach $17.3 million in January-July

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. The value of goods exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia amounted to $17.372 million in January-July 2026.

According to data from Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, the value of Azerbaijan’s imports from Armenia during the reporting period totaled $960.

Azerbaijan’s total foreign trade turnover amounted to $29.216 billion in the first seven months of 2026, the committee said.

The figure increased by $374 million, or 1.3%, compared with the same period last year.

During the reporting period, exports accounted for $19.336 billion of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover, while imports amounted to $9.881 billion.

Compared with the same period of the previous year, exports increased by $3.442 billion, or 26.7%, while imports declined by $3.181 billion, or 27.6%.

As a result, Azerbaijan recorded a positive foreign trade balance of $9.455 billion, which was $7.843 billion, or 5.9 times, higher than a year earlier.