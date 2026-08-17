Azerbaijan earns nearly $16 million from electricity exports in 7M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Azerbaijan exported 298.323 million kilowatt-hours of electricity in January-July 2026, according to the State Customs Committee.

The country's revenue from electricity exports totaled $15.693 million during the reporting period, the committee said.

Compared with the same period last year, electricity exports decreased by 439.1 million kilowatt-hours, or 2.5 times, in volume terms and by $25.916 million, or 2.6 times, in value terms.

Electricity exports accounted for 0.26% of Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan is implementing large-scale projects to increase electricity generation and diversify its energy system. The development of renewable energy sources is a particular priority of the country's energy strategy. Major investment projects to build solar and wind power plants are currently being implemented with partners including BP, Masdar, ACWA Power, China Gezhouba Group Overseas Investment and SOCAR Green.

Once completed, these projects are expected to add thousands of megawatts of new generation capacity to Azerbaijan's energy mix in the coming years, reducing domestic demand for natural gas and allowing more gas to be exported.

According to Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, the share of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan's energy mix is expected to reach about 43% by 2035 as a result of these projects.

The minister said Azerbaijan is implementing strategic projects aimed at creating a new energy and investment platform linking Central Asia with neighboring regions. One of the key initiatives is the Central Asia-Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor project.

"The creation of a Trans-Caspian energy corridor linking the power systems of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan is part of the strategic vision of our countries. This project also creates broad opportunities for the development of the Middle Corridor, which will serve as a green energy bridge between Europe, Asia and China via the Caspian Sea," Shahbazov said.

According to the minister, the Green Corridor Alliance joint venture, based in Baku, is already operational and is coordinating feasibility studies financed by the Asian Development Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

At the same time, work is continuing on the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor, the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe and Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye-Bulgaria electricity interconnectors.

Shahbazov said "green energy corridors are shaping the geoeconomic map of the future" and that these initiatives will stimulate not only energy exports but also the development of digital connectivity, fiber-optic infrastructure and regional economic cooperation.

Javid Abdullayev, Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy, told Trend in an exclusive interview that Azerbaijan is playing an increasingly important role in creating a green energy bridge between Europe and Central Asia.

"Azerbaijan is no longer only an exporter of energy resources, but also one of the initiators of regional energy connectivity and green energy corridors. The wind and solar projects currently being implemented will not only strengthen the country's energy security but also significantly expand its electricity export potential," Abdullayev said.

He said the Caspian Sea's significant wind potential, the construction of new power transmission lines and initiatives such as the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor will further strengthen Azerbaijan's role in Europe's energy security.

"Green energy projects will not only generate additional export revenues for the country, but also help optimize the domestic energy mix, reduce natural gas consumption and make more gas available for export markets," he added.