Uzbekistan reviews progress on 35-km Urgench-Khiva toll road

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Uzbekistan’s Transport Prosecutor I. Narimov led an inspection of ongoing construction work on the Urgench-Khiva toll road in the Khorezm region, focusing on the progress and quality of the project.

This was reflected in the statement on the Official Telegram channel of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

According to Uzbekistan’s Prosecutor General’s Office, the working group reviewed construction activities at the site and assessed the implementation of key elements of the project.

The planned toll road will stretch 35 kilometers and is designed to improve road connectivity between Urgench and Khiva, two major cities in the Khorezm region.

The project includes the construction of nine road overpasses, 15 bridges and 105 water drainage structures. The inspection covered work being carried out on these facilities as part of the broader road construction project.

Particular attention during the inspection was given to the quality of construction work and compliance with the required standards.

Following the assessment, officials responsible for the project were given recommendations and instructions aimed at maintaining construction quality and ensuring the proper implementation of the planned works.

The Urgench-Khiva toll road is part of efforts to strengthen transport infrastructure in Khorezm and improve road connectivity between Urgench and Khiva. The project is also expected to support the movement of residents, businesses and tourists between the two cities.

The inspection demonstrates the authorities’ focus on monitoring the implementation of major infrastructure projects and addressing potential issues during the construction process rather than after completion.

Officials were instructed to pay particular attention to construction quality as work on the 35-kilometer road continues.