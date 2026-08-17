Azerbaijan Airlines successfully operates its first flight to Atyrau (PHOTO)

17 August 2026, Baku — Azerbaijan Airlines, part of AZCON Holding, has successfully operated its first flight to Atyrau, Kazakhstan. The new route marks another important step in further expanding air connectivity between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, facilitating business and leisure travel, and strengthening economic and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

Flights on the Baku–Atyrau–Baku route will operate four times a week, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The new service will provide passengers with a convenient and direct travel option to Atyrau, one of the key economic centers of Western Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan is one of the priority markets within Azerbaijan Airlines’ international route network. Considering growing mobility between the two countries and increasing market demand, the airline continues to expand its flight network across Kazakhstan. The national carrier offers passengers greater choice and more convenient travel options while contributing to the further development of air connectivity between Azerbaijan and Central Asia.

Tickets to Atyrau are available on the official website, www.azal.az, via the AZAL mobile application, at the airline’s ticket offices, and through accredited travel agencies.