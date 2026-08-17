Kazakhstan, Türkiye supercharge air connectivity with landmark deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Kazakhstan and Türkiye have increased the number of permitted flights between the two countries from 120 to 224 per week.

This was announced by the press service of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport, following the negotiations between the aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Türkiye held in Istanbul on August 13-14, 2026.

Following the talks, the sides signed a new Memorandum of Understanding on civil aviation on August 14, aimed at further strengthening cooperation and expanding air connectivity between the two countries.

"Under the agreements reached, the number of permitted flights on the main routes - from Istanbul to Astana, Almaty and Shymkent, and from Ankara to Astana and Almaty - has been increased from 76 to 138 per week for airlines of both sides. On tourist routes, from Antalya and Bodrum to cities in Kazakhstan, the number of permitted flights has increased from 44 to 86 per week," the ministry said.

On all other routes, airlines of both sides will be allowed to operate up to 14 flights per week, creating conditions for expanding direct air connectivity and strengthening regional connectivity.

The sides also agreed to allow up to 76 cargo flights per week for airlines of both countries, with the use of fifth freedom traffic rights to carry cargo to third countries.

During the negotiations, the sides also agreed to intensify cooperation across a broad range of civil aviation areas, including air transport regulation, flight and aviation security, investigation of aviation accidents, airport infrastructure development and industry digitalization.