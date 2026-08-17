Kazakhstan completes major upgrade of road linking East to Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. A major overhaul of the Ust-Kamenogorsk - Shemonaikha - Russia border highway in the East Kazakhstan region is nearing completion.

This was announced in a report published by the press service of the East Kazakhstan Akimat.

''The 121-kilometer highway connects the region with Russia. Construction and repair works began last year, with a 30-kilometer section fully renovated and opened to traffic in 2025. This year, the remaining 91 kilometers are being repaired,'' the Akimat said.

According to the report, all construction and installation works have already been completed on the first section. Asphalt concrete has been fully laid on the second section, while specialists are currently working on the shoulders. This section is scheduled to be completed and commissioned by the end of August.

Asphalt concrete is currently being laid on the third section. Although the project was initially designed to be completed over two years, the contractor plans to finish the entire scope of work by the end of this year.

The overhaul includes restoring the existing road surface using cold recycling, followed by the laying of two layers of asphalt concrete. Culverts are also being installed, road shoulders reinforced, and road markings applied. The general contractor is OblShygysZhol LLP.

Following the official commissioning of the renovated sections, they will be covered by a five-year warranty. If defects are identified, the contractor will be required to remedy them at its own expense. A total of 30 kilometers were renovated in 2025, while another 91 kilometers are being repaired this year.