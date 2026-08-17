Baku names square housing Taras Shevchenko monument after Ukrainian poet

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. The square where the monument to Ukrainian poet and writer Taras Shevchenko was erected, located at the intersection of Azadlig Avenue and Abbasgulu Agha Bakikhanov Street in the Nasimi district of Baku, has been named after him, Trend reports.

According to the report, the said square is planned to be called "Taras Shevchenko Square".

The monument of Taras Shevchenko was erected in Baku in 2008. The author of the bronze monument is the Ukrainian sculptor Igor Grechanik. The monument was created in the capital of Azerbaijan as a sign of respect for the outstanding poet of the Ukrainian people.

Taras Shevchenko (1814–1861) was a famous Ukrainian poet, artist, and national hero. Born into a poor serf family, he bought his freedom in 1938 and became the founder of modern Ukrainian literature. His poems fought against social injustice and human slavery.