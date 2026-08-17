Azerbaijan's petroleum bitumen and petroleum coke exports surge in 7M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Total exports of petroleum bitumen and petroleum coke from Azerbaijan grew in the first 7 months of 2026.

This was reflected in a report by the State Customs Committee.

According to the report, the country exported 151,100 tons of petroleum coke worth $59.9 million in the reporting period.

The exports grew by $25 million, or 71.6%, in value terms, and by 38,600 tons, or 34.3%, in volume terms, compared to the same period in 2025.

Concurrently, Azerbaijan exported 9,768 tons of petroleum bitumen worth $2.88 million from January through July this year. Compared to the same period last year, the value of petroleum bitumen exports rose by $1.8 million, or 2.7 times, while volume rose by 5,700 tons, or 2.4 times.

According to the State Statistics Committee, Azerbaijan produced 354,900 tons of petroleum coke, petroleum bitumen, and other residues of petroleum products from January through June this year.

The figure decreased by 44,600 tons, or 11.2%, compared to the same period in 2025.

As of July 1 this year, the country had 61,200 tons of these products in stock.

Several major projects are underway in Azerbaijan aimed at maintaining stable oil production and increasing it in the long term. In particular, bp, the operator of the country’s main oil fields, is implementing new investment programs to improve production efficiency.

According to Gary Jones, bp’s Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, the company continues to expand its operations in the “Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli” (ACG) field block. He noted that to maintain long-term production levels at the ACG, new wells are being drilled, existing infrastructure is being modernized, and innovative technologies are being implemented.

“We continue to invest in ensuring long-term production at the ACG. Drilling new wells, ensuring the reliable operation of platforms, and implementing technological innovations are the main pillars of this strategy,” said bp's representative.

The company is also continuing appraisal work on the promising “Shafag-Asiman” structure, as well as implementing the “Karabakh” field development project. In addition, bp is expanding its efforts to explore new geological structures in the Caspian Sea and identify additional hydrocarbon reserves.

bp emphasizes that these new projects are aimed not only at offsetting the natural decline in production at existing fields but also at preserving Azerbaijan’s energy export potential in the long term. The company’s investment programs are crucial for ensuring the sustainable development of the country’s oil and gas sector and strengthening energy security.