Ukrainian ambassador expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Yuriy Husyev, has expressed gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the people of Azerbaijan for the solidarity and concrete steps taken in support of Ukraine's restoration.

This was announced by the diplomat on social media following the meeting, during which he presented President Ilham Aliyev with the certificate of ‘Honorary Citizen of the City of Irpin.’

"Thank you, Mr President, and the people of Azerbaijan, for standing with Ukraine," the diplomat emphasized.