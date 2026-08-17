President Trump announces his top goal in dealing with Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. The main goal of the U.S. is to ensure that Iran never acquires nuclear weapons.

This was announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on his Truth Social account.

"The number one Goal is, and always will be, that Iran cannot have, in any way, shape, or form, a Nuclear Weapon," he said.

Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated again on July 8. On that day, U.S. forces launched several rounds of strikes on Iranian territory, for the first time since the memorandum was signed, reportedly in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

That same day, U.S. President Donald Trump said the ceasefire with Iran had been terminated. In response, Tehran began striking U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Iranian authorities currently say the Strait of Hormuz has been closed.