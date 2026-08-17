Kazakhstan moves to expand local business participation in nuclear industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Kazakhstan is creating new opportunities for domestic businesses to participate in nuclear industry projects, the press service of the Kazakhstan Atomic Energy Agency reports.

The Kazakhstan Atomic Energy Agency, the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan "Atameken" and the Atomic Industry Development Association (AIDA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation aimed at developing the country's nuclear industry, expanding industrial cooperation and involving domestic enterprises in major infrastructure projects.

The memorandum seeks to establish a sustainable partnership and coordinate cooperation between the government, businesses and industry representatives in developing the nuclear sector, strengthening industrial cooperation and involving domestic businesses in Kazakhstan's strategic projects.

"One of the key areas of cooperation is increasing the level of localization. The parties agreed to support the development of domestic manufacturing, engineering and service capabilities for the nuclear industry, as well as the formation of a national supply chain", the agency said.

Particular attention will be paid to involving small, medium-sized and large businesses in nuclear and related industry projects. The cooperation will also focus on supporting domestic manufacturers and developing technological, production, service and expert capabilities within Kazakhstan.

The parties also agreed to jointly prepare analytical and expert proposals for government bodies, exchange methodological and analytical materials, and develop proposals to improve legislation and the regulatory framework governing the nuclear industry.

The signing of the memorandum provides an additional platform for systematic cooperation between the government, the business community and industry representatives.

The implementation of the agreements is expected to expand opportunities for Kazakh companies to participate in nuclear industry projects, increase localization and strengthen the country's technological base in the sector.