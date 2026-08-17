Azerbaijan pulls veil on automobile production volume for 7M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. The volume of automobile production in Azerbaijan from January through July 2026 has been revealed.

This was announced in the report by the State Statistics Committee.

According to the report, in the mentioned period, the country produced 1,881 passenger cars.

This is 411 units, or 17.9%, lower than the figure recorded in the same period of 2025.

As of August 1, 2026, stocks of finished passenger cars in the country stood at 128 units.

Meanwhile, 511 trucks were produced in the country during the reporting period, up 321 units, or 2.7 times, compared to the first 7 months of 2025.

As of August 1 this year, stocks of finished trucks stood at 40 units.

In addition, 220 buses were produced in Azerbaijan in the first seven months of this year, 64.2% more than in the same period of the previous year.

During the period, stocks of finished buses in the country stood at 28 units.

A total of 248.9 million manat ($146.4 million) worth of products were manufactured in the machinery and equipment, motor vehicle, trailer and semi-trailer manufacturing sectors in Azerbaijan from January through July 2026. Compared to the same period of the previous year, the production of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers increased by 88.4%, while machinery and equipment production decreased by 73.5%.