Jackie Chan-starring “Armour of God 4” completes Azerbaijan production phase (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Filming of the Azerbaijani part of the movie “Armour of God 4: Ultimatum” has been successfully completed, according to Azerbaijan Film Agency (ARKA).

The agency noted that the project is the largest foreign film production ever implemented in Azerbaijan.

Attracting foreign film producers to Azerbaijan is one of the key directions of the state policy in the cinematography sector set by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. One of the objectives of the presidential decree signed on May 29, 2025, “On Certain Issues Related to the Production of Cinematographic Works and Other Audiovisual Works in the Republic of Azerbaijan,” was to attract foreign film producers to the country. The decree envisaged the introduction of various support mechanisms, including a “cash rebate” system providing partial reimbursement of expenses incurred by foreign filmmakers during production in Azerbaijan.

Over the past year, intensive efforts have been carried out to implement the objectives set by the decree. The Azerbaijan Film Commission, established by the Ministry of Culture to promote film production in the country, has been presenting Azerbaijan’s new opportunities to international film producers. The first results of these efforts are already visible.

The successful completion of filming of the Azerbaijani part of “Armour of God 4: Ultimatum” was supported by coordinated efforts of 26 government institutions, including the ministries of Digital Development and Transport, Internal Affairs, Emergency Situations, and other relevant bodies under the coordination of the Ministry of Culture.

The smooth filming process and successful completion of production will help strengthen Azerbaijan’s position as an attractive destination for future international film projects. This is expected to further increase the attention of the global film industry toward the country.

The implementation of global film projects in Azerbaijan also contributes to the development of the local film industry. More than 200 Azerbaijani specialists and dozens of local companies were involved in the production of “Armour of God 4: Ultimatum”. Such projects provide local professionals with valuable experience and help expand international cooperation.

The production of global blockbusters in Azerbaijan also serves as an effective tool for promoting the country internationally, including expanding tourism opportunities. After the film’s release, Jackie Chan’s millions of fans worldwide, particularly in Southeast Asian countries, are expected to discover Azerbaijan as a new travel destination.

Following the completion of filming in Azerbaijan, Jackie Chan met with representatives of government institutions and companies that supported the production process. The actor personally expressed his gratitude to all involved organizations for their assistance and presented them with commemorative gifts.