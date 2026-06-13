Azerbaijani oil moves down in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, decreased by $6.35, or 6.57%, on June 12 from the previous level, coming in at $90.50 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went down by $6.33, or 6.69%, to $88.23 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dropped by $6.4, or 9.22%, to $63.02 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea fell by $6.85, or 7.2%, to $88.23 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.