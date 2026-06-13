Middle Corridor is evolving into strategic geo-economic system - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev spoke about Azerbaijan's role in Eurasian transport connectivity at the Trans-Caspian Forum, Trend reports.

"Honored to speak at the Trans-Caspian Forum 2026 on the future of the Middle Corridor and Caspian connectivity.

Emphasized that the Middle Corridor is no longer merely a transit route - it is evolving into a strategic geo-economic system linking Europe, the South Caucasus, cting a structural shift in the architecture of Eurasian connectivity.

Highlighted Azerbaijan’s growing role as a key Eurasian connectivity hub, driven by major investments in rail, maritime, aviation, and digital infrastructure. Azerbaijan’s unique South Caucasian, Central Asian, European, Middle Eastern, and Caspian geopolitical identities and dimensions complement and reinforce one another, positioning the country as a natural bridge across regions.

Noted that in today’s world, the strength of a regional middle power is measured not only by geography, population, economic size, or military capabilities, but also by the quality of its partnerships, its connectivity, and its ability to shape regional and international agendas and it’s influence at the global stage. Azerbaijan increasingly reflects this model.

Reaffirmed our commitment to advancing secure, resilient, and future-oriented connectivity across Eurasia," Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on his page on X.