Turkmenistan, Austria hold 13th joint economic commission meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Turkmenistan and Austria held the 13th meeting of the Joint Commission to discuss economic cooperation and the implementation of previous agreements.

This was announced by the press service of the Turkmen government in its report published on June 12, following the meeting held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

“The 13th meeting of the Turkmen-Austrian Joint Commission was held today at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan,” the report says.

According to the report, the meeting brought together representatives of Turkmen government agencies and business circles, as well as an Austrian delegation headed by Elisabeth Weissenböck, Director General for External Economic Relations at Austria's Federal Ministry for Economy, Energy and Tourism.

"The agenda of the regular meeting of the Commission included issues related to the practical implementation of previously reached agreements, in particular proposals put forward during earlier meetings," the report says.

In the course of the discussions, the sides also considered new areas for further development of bilateral cooperation and reviewed prospects for expanding trade and economic ties.

According to the Turkmen government, it was announced at the meeting that Austria remains one of Turkmenistan's longstanding and important partners in Europe. The parties highlighted successful cooperation both bilaterally and within international organizations, including the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

The report informs that parties also emphasized the role of the Joint Turkmen-Austrian Commission in strengthening trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier in April 2026, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (Parliament) of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited Austria, where he held talks focused on expanding cooperation in energy, transport, and investment, as well as strengthening ties with European partners, according to the press release published by the press service of the Turkmen government on April 11.

“High-tech sectors, including green energy, digitalization, and artificial intelligence, have been identified as promising areas for cooperation. Turkmenistan has shown great interest in Austria’s experience in developing urban infrastructure, water treatment technologies, and the banking sector. Collaboration in these areas will enable the introduction of innovative solutions into the national economy, promote its diversification, and ensure sustainable development,” the press release says.