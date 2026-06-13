Chinese investors eye new industrial projects in Uzbekistan’s Fergana Region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. China is exploringnew industrial investment opportunities in Uzbekistan's Fergana Region.

The announcement was made in a report published by the Fergana Regional Administration following a meeting between regional authorities and representatives of the Chinese company Hsinup International Pte. Ltd, led by Lin Mingxiang.

''Chinese investors are exploring new industrial investment opportunities in Uzbekistan's Fergana Region, including projects aimed at expanding local metal production and manufacturing capabilities,'' the report says.

According to the Fergana Regional Administration, during the talks, officials highlighted the successful implementation of several major foreign-investment projects in the region and outlined the favorable business environment and incentives available to investors.

The Fergana Regional Administration noted that Lin Mingxiang stated he had spent two days studying the region and assessing local business conditions. He expressed interest in establishing a manufacturing facility in Fergana focused on sheet metal production and metal structure fabrication.

''The proposed projects include the production of heavy-gauge steel products and various metal constructions intended to serve growing demand from industrial and infrastructure sectors. The parties also exchanged views on the development of industrial zones that could support future manufacturing investment,'' the report notes.

The report further notes that these projects could contribute to the localization of Uzbekistan’s metallurgical industry, reduce import dependency, and create new employment opportunities.

According to the report, Regional Governor Khayrullo Bozorov announced that demand for metal structures continues to increase each year and pledged comprehensive support for the initiatives.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to further expand cooperation and accelerate efforts to advance the proposed projects.