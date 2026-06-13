Azerbaijan reports strengthening retail sector performance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. From January through May of this year, Azerbaijan's retail sector sold goods worth 25.510 billion manat to consumers.

This is stated in the report by the State Statistics Committee, "Macroeconomic indicators of the country’s socioeconomic development for January–May 2026."

According to the report, сompared to the same period in 2025, retail trade turnover grew by 3.8% in real terms.

Azerbaijan's gross domestic product (GDP) for the period from January through May of this year amounted to 51.7 billion manat.

Over the reporting period, value added in the oil and gas sector of the economy decreased by 1% to 16.125 billion manats, while in the non-oil and gas sector it increased by 0.4% to 35.658 billion manats.

Meanwhile, from January through May of this year, Azerbaijan’s industrial enterprises and individual entrepreneurs operating in this sector produced industrial goods worth 27.5 billion manats.

According to the information, this represents a 0.2% increase in real terms compared to the same period last year.

During the reporting period, the value of production in the non-oil and gas industry amounted to 8.9 billion manat, marking a 5.8% increase compared to the same period the previous year.