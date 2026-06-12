Azerbaijan, Slovakia discuss current state of bilateral and multilateral relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. On June 12, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov received State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic Marek Eštok, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of bilateral and multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia, as well as prospects for their further development. They also exchanged views on regional security issues. The sides emphasized that political dialogue, mutual visits, and institutional cooperation make an important contribution to the development of bilateral ties.

On the same day, the latest round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Slovak Republic was held.

The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, while the Slovak delegation was led by State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia Marek Eštok.

During the consultations, satisfaction was expressed with the development of the multifaceted strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Slovakia. Azerbaijan's strategic role in implementing major regional and international transport projects, of which it is both an initiator and an active participant, including within the framework of the Middle Corridor, was highly appreciated. The parties also reviewed cooperation in the fields of education, culture, and tourism, as well as the expansion of the legal and contractual framework.

The sides discussed cooperation on international platforms, the development of collaboration within various international organizations, and issues related to mutual support for candidacies.

During the consultations, the parties exchanged views on the current situation in the region, the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, large-scale reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts being carried out in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from occupation, demining activities, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

