Uzbekistan inks MoU with SwissCham ASIA to boost co-op with Europe

Photo: the Official Channel of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Uzbekistan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the SwissCham ASIA, aimed at strengthening cooperation across key sectors between the country and international partners across Europe and Asia.

The announcement was made in a report published by the Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry following a meeting between the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, Davron Vakhabov, and SwissCham ASIA President Urs Lustenberger.

According to the Chamber, the MoU is intended to enhance trade, investment, and broader business cooperation between Uzbekistan and international partners across Europe and Asia.

Under the agreement, the parties will collaborate to attract investment, expand trade relations, organize business forums and trade missions, and facilitate direct partnerships between entrepreneurs and companies.

Healthcare, energy, tourism, and education have been identified as priority areas for cooperation in 2026. The agreement also places particular emphasis on attracting international investment, supporting joint initiatives, and promoting innovative business solutions.

The partnership is expected to create new opportunities for Uzbek businesses in European and Asian markets, expand their international networks, and strengthen long-term investment cooperation.

Meanwhile, SwissCham ASIA is a Zürich-based non-profit association (formerly the Swiss Asian Chamber of Commerce) that bridges economic, technological, and cultural ties between Switzerland and Asian countries. It supports businesses, institutions, and governments through strategic partnerships and market intelligence.