Tajikistan, India hold talks on expanding economic and regional ties

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Tajikistan and India discussed expanding economic and regional cooperation.

This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan in a report published on June 12, following a meeting between the Tajik FM, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, and India’s Minister of State for External Affairs, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh.

According to the Tajik MFA, the meeting was held on the sidelines of the International Conference titled "Central Asia — the Core of the SCO: A Space of Peace and Shared Development."

The report indicates that in the course of the meeting, the sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues related to bilateral relations and discussed prospects for further development of mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

'''The interlocutors also considered opportunities to strengthen cooperation within international and regional organizations, as well as expand economic, trade, and investment ties between the countries,'' the information adds.

The expansion of cooperation between Tajikistan and India reflects the growing importance of economic and regional partnerships in Central and South Asia.

Strengthening trade, investment ties, and coordination within international organizations creates additional opportunities for both nations to enhance connectivity and develop mutually beneficial projects.

Against the backdrop of increasing regional cooperation, dialogue between Dushanbe and New Delhi may contribute to greater economic integration and sustainable development across the region.