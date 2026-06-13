How urbicide shaped Yerevan: The history Macron missed — VMedia YouTube film (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. A new film published on the VMedia YouTube channel, titled “How Urbicide Shaped Yerevan: The History Macron Missed,” explores the historical appearance of Yerevan and the dramatic transformations it underwent during the 20th century.

The video was inspired by French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent visit to Yerevan. During his trip, the French leader, together with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, walked through the city, went for a morning jog along its streets, and performed Charles Aznavour’s song “La Bohème.”

The authors draw attention to the fact that the Marriott Hotel, where the French delegation stayed, stands on the site of the former Erivan Fortress and the Sardar’s Palace (the Palace of the Iravan Khan). The fortress was founded in the early 16th century by order of Safavid Shah Ismail and survived until the Soviet period, when it was completely demolished.

The film uses historical sources, including paintings by Franz Rubo and Prince Grigory Gagarin, archival photographs, 19th-century engravings, and lithographs. These materials depict the Erivan Fortress, the khan’s palace, mosques, and other architectural landmarks that once stood on the territory of present-day Yerevan.

The film examines how the city’s historic appearance underwent sweeping changes during the Soviet era. It highlights the loss of the fortress, the khan’s palace, and most of the city’s mosques. Using Macron’s visit as a starting point, the authors explore something that remained largely overlooked for decades — the near-total disappearance of a place that artists, soldiers, and travelers once described as an Oriental marvel.

The video also pays particular attention to the contrast between the preservation of historic Paris and the transformation of Yerevan. The authors note that many districts of the French capital have retained their original architectural character, while a significant portion of Yerevan’s historical heritage has been lost.