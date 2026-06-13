Turkmenistan, Iran debate key areas of bilateral co-op in Ashgabat talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Turkmenistan and Iran have discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest during talks in Ashgabat.

This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan in a press release published on June 12 following a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mehdi Sobhani.

“On 12 June 2026, a meeting was held at the MFA of Turkmenistan between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mehdi Sobhani,” the press release says.

According to the ministry, the sides discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

"The interlocutors reaffirmed their commitment to developing Turkmen-Iranian relations based on the principles of good-neighborliness, mutual respect and trust," the ministry said.

The report indicates that, in the course of the meeting, the parties also discussed further steps aimed at implementing previously reached agreements.

Earlier in April, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran Farzaneh Sadegh held a telephone conversation on the current state and wide range of prospective areas of bilateral cooperation, according to a press release published by the Turkmen Foreign Ministry on April 20.

“During the discussion, the sides addressed a wide range of issues related to the implementation of agreements reached following the 18th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Turkmen-Iranian Commission on Economic Cooperation, held on May 19-20, 2025, in Tehran, and also reviewed the current state and prospective areas of bilateral cooperation,” the report says.

For reference, the 18th meeting of the Turkmen-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in May 2025 brought together senior officials and representatives of government agencies and business circles of both countries.

The meeting, co-chaired by Rashid Meredov and Farzaneh Sadegh, covered a broad spectrum of political-diplomatic, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian issues, including transport and logistics, energy, agriculture, water management, investment, and standardization. The sides also reviewed progress in implementing previous agreements and reaffirmed the role of the commission in strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Consequently, the Protocol of the 18th Meeting of the Turkmen-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation was signed.