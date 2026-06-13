Kazakhstan, Sweden explore expansion of trade, industrial cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Kazakhstan and Sweden have discussed prospects for expanding trade, industrial cooperation, and launching new investment projects.

This was announced in a report published by the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration following a meeting between Minister Arman Shakkaliyev and the State Secretary for Foreign Trade at the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Diana Janse.

"During the talks, the sides exchanged views on key issues of trade and economic cooperation, including the potential to increase bilateral trade turnover, attract investments, and strengthen business-to-business engagement between the two countries", the ministry says.

According to the ministry, in the course of the meeting, particular attention was given to trade facilitation measures, including improving market access for goods in Kazakhstan and Sweden, removing technical barriers to trade, enhancing logistics and customs procedures, and creating more favorable conditions for export-import operations.

The information indicates that at the meeting, the Kazakh side reaffirmed its interest in expanding exports of non-resource goods to Sweden and the broader European Union market. In this regard, the parties discussed opportunities to deepen cooperation between QazTrade, the Swedish National Board of Trade, and Business Sweden to support exporters and develop direct business contacts.

Furthermore, the ministry announced that industrial cooperation was also a key focus of the meeting. The sides welcomed the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between Hyundai Trans Almaty and Volvo Group. The implementation of this project is expected to contribute to the development of Kazakhstan’s automotive industry, the creation of new production facilities, increased investment inflows, and stronger export potential.

The discussions also touched upon prospects for expanding the presence of Swedish businesses in Kazakhstan, including potential cooperation with IKEA.

In the course of the meeting, the sides highlighted the importance of establishing a Kazakhstan–Sweden Commission on Trade, Economic, and Investment Cooperation, which would serve as an effective platform for advancing joint projects and addressing business-related issues.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in strengthening economic partnership, expanding investment cooperation, and implementing new joint initiatives.