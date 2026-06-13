Kazakhstan discusses key issues in int'l road transportation with carriers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Kazakhstan has discussed key issues of international road transportation with carriers.

This was announced in a report published by the country's Ministry of Transport following a meeting between ministry representatives, the Union of International Road Carriers of Kazakhstan (KazATO), industry associations, and market participants involved in international road transport.

“The meeting was dedicated to discussing current issues in the development of international road transport and developing joint approaches to addressing existing challenges”, the ministry said.

According to the Kazakh ministry, in the course of the meeting, participants discussed a range of issues related to international transport operations, allocation of permits, improvement of the regulatory framework, digitalization of industry processes, and enhancing cooperation between government agencies and the business community.

The Ministry notes that the meeting focused on increasing the competitiveness of domestic carriers in the international transport services market, expanding the country’s transit potential, and further developing transport and logistics infrastructure.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed the importance of constructive dialogue between government bodies, industry associations, and businesses. Participants expressed their readiness to continue joint efforts to address current challenges and further improve the international road transport sector in Kazakhstan.

According to Kazakhstan’s Bureau of National Statistics, the country's cargo transportation by road increased by 15.5% in the period from January through April 2026 compared to the same period last year, while road freight turnover rose by 8.2%. Passenger transportation and passenger turnover also increased by 8.9% and 3.5%, respectively.