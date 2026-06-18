Azerbaijan sets important example showing regional development impetus - IsDB Group's head

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Baku and Azerbaijan, in general, are an important example showing regional development impetus, Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group Chairman Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remark during the Fireside Chat with the Chairman of IsDB Group, organized within the framework of the 51st Annual Meeting of the IsDB Group.

The chairman noted that his family roots go back to the caravan trade tradition, and during his visit to Baku, he reminisced about this historical heritage.

Al Jasser pointed out that his stay at the caravanserai last night made him think about his ancestors. He emphasized that such a historical way of life creates conditions for the rapprochement of cultures and a better understanding of the efforts made to lift people out of poverty.

The official highlighted that his relations with the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, are based on many years of experience, and noted that during his tenure as Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he participated in the process of Azerbaijan and other CIS countries joining the IMF.

Al Jasser added that, on the instructions of the Saudi Arabian government, he supported the integration of those countries, including Azerbaijan, into international financial institutions. He also recalled that he had visited Baku during his tenure as head of the IsDB Group.

"The development and transformation of the city have changed visibly, and Baku stands out as an example of rapid development. The Soviet era is behind us, and now the country's development is being continued for the benefit of future generations through the governance of the people themselves," Al Jasser explained.