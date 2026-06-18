IsDB Group VP outlines urge for potential of Islamic social finance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The potential of Islamic social finance must be unlocked, as it remains an underutilized tool, Rami Mahmoud Ahmad, Vice President for Operations of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, said during a panel session on enhancing IsDB 2026 resilience within the IsDB Group Annual Meeting in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.



​"The potential of Islamic social finance must be unlocked—this is an underutilized instrument. As a true global resilience mechanism aligned with the principles of development finance and civic responsibility, zakat, waqf, and sukuk shape an ethical, inclusive, and trust-based financial architecture, particularly effective where institutional trust is a key factor for recovery," he said.



​Rami Mahmoud Ahmad noted that it is also necessary to move from fragmented response measures to structured regional financing. According to him, instability knows no borders, and financing should not respect them either; it must view crises as a continuous cycle of prevention, response, and recovery.



"Climate and environmental resilience must be embedded in every response to instability. Proactive measures, early warning systems, and pre-arranged preparedness financing can mitigate risks before they escalate," he added.