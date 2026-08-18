Kazakhstan accredits 777 international observers for upcoming Kurultai elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. A total of 777 international observers have been accredited by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kazakhstan to monitor the upcoming elections to the Kurultai, scheduled for August 23.

According to the commission, the accredited representatives cover 42 foreign states and 13 international organizations. The observer corps includes 138 members of parliament representing 41 countries.

In addition, Central Election Commission member Azamat Aimanakumov said at a commission meeting today that voting will be held at 10,423 polling stations, including 79 polling stations at Kazakhstan's diplomatic missions in 61 foreign countries.

Voting will begin at 7:00 a.m. and continue until 8:00 p.m. However, at some polling stations, including those located in military units, continuously operating facilities, shift-work settlements, recreation centers, sanatoriums and hospitals, the precinct election commission may declare voting completed at any time if all voters included in the voter list have cast their ballots.

The chairperson of the respective precinct election commission regulates the number of voters present in the polling station at any given time and is responsible for maintaining order at the polling station.

On July 1, 2026, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree setting August 23, 2026, as the date for elections to the Kurultai, the country's unicameral parliament.

Previously, Kazakhstan's legislative branch was represented by a bicameral Parliament consisting of the Senate, the upper chamber, and the Mazhilis, the lower chamber. Under the new Constitution, which entered into force on July 1, 2026, Kazakhstan's parliamentary system now provides for a unicameral Kurultai.

The Kurultai is the country's highest representative body exercising legislative power.

The Kurultai will comprise 145 deputies elected for five-year terms from party lists in a single nationwide electoral district through universal, equal and direct suffrage by secret ballot.

Seven political parties are participating in the elections: Adilet, the Nationwide Social Democratic Party, the Baytaq Green Party of Kazakhstan, the People's Party of Kazakhstan, Auyl, the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, and Respublica.