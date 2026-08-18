President Ilham Aliyev highlights strong mutual interest of Azerbaijani and British companies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the strong mutual interest of Azerbaijani and British companies.

Speaking at the meeting with Duncan Norman, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Azerbaijan, on August 18, the head of state also noted that a positive investment climate has been created in Azerbaijan.

Recalling that Azerbaijan-UK cooperation began precisely in the energy sector 30 years ago, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the significant potential for partnership in renewable energy. In this context, he noted that Azerbaijan’s first solar power plant was constructed by bp.