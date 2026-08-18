President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly appointed British Ambassador to Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Duncan Norman, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Azerbaijan, on August 18.

This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.

The ambassador presented his credentials to the head of state.

Beginning his remarks in Azerbaijani, Duncan Norman said: “Your Excellency, when my wife Kerry and I first came to Azerbaijan 27 years ago, we were deeply impressed by the warmth of the people and the great potential of Baku. Since then, Azerbaijan has undergone tremendous development. I am honored to open a new chapter in the relations between our countries.”

Stating that work on a new strategic partnership between the United Kingdom and Azerbaijan is ongoing, the ambassador emphasized that this would further advance the achievements of the two countries through deeper cooperation, strengthening security, and promoting innovation across shared priorities.

The ambassador expressed his country’s desire to build a dynamic partnership with Azerbaijan in the fields of renewable energy, defense, and aviation, while highlighting educational ties and stronger connections between the younger generations.

He noted that the UK Government appreciates President Ilham Aliyev’s efforts to establish peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia and supports this progress.

Duncan Norman also recalled that his country was the first international partner to support Azerbaijan’s demining efforts.

The head of state wished the ambassador a pleasant stay in Baku and highly praised him for speaking Azerbaijani.

President Ilham Aliyev said that the issues on the agenda are of great importance not only from a bilateral perspective, but also for regional development and cooperation.

Expressing gratitude to the UK Government for its assistance in demining, the head of state noted that Azerbaijan needs closer international cooperation in this area.

Recalling that Azerbaijan-UK cooperation began precisely in the energy sector 30 years ago, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the significant potential for partnership in renewable energy. In this context, he noted that Azerbaijan’s first solar power plant was constructed by bp.

Noting that, in the 35 years since gaining independence, Azerbaijan has lived only one year in peace, the head of state emphasized that this represents a major shift for the region.

President Ilham Aliyev said that, taking into account the situation in the region, security will continue to be a priority on the country’s agenda.

Noting that a positive investment climate has been created in Azerbaijan, the head of state highlighted the strong mutual interest of Azerbaijani and British companies.

President Ilham Aliyev wished the ambassador success in his activities.