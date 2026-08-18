Press Council condemns anti-Azerbaijani opinions in Russian information space - statement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. The Press Council of Azerbaijan condemned threatening views against the country in the Russian information space.

This was reported in the council's statement.

"Some Russian media outlets are sharing inappropriate, threatening, and offensive materials and opinions against the Azerbaijani state, people, the country's leadership, and our prominent figures. We believe that this is completely contrary to the principles of civil journalism, ethical norms, and human values. Unfortunately, such cases are consistently observed in the Russian information space," the statement said.

According to the statement, the Press Council considers such cases to be completely contrary to the spirit of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as media relations.

"The Azerbaijani media have always been selective in their coverage of issues related to neighboring countries, including Russia, and have not given place to opinions and claims that go beyond professional principles.

Therefore, the occurrence of such unpleasant situations in the information sphere of Russia causes deep regret and reasonable dissatisfaction in the Azerbaijani public," the statement noted.

The Azerbaijani Press Council strongly condemned the incidents. At the same time, the council appealed to the Russian media community and society as a whole, calling for serious measures to be taken in connection with cases aimed at disrupting Azerbaijani-Russian media relations and friendly relations between peoples in general.

The Press Council once again stated that offensive opinions and threatening claims against the Azerbaijani state, people, and its prominent representatives are unacceptable.

"The systematic appearance of such materials in conditions of strict legislative regulation of the Russian information space is tantamount to their approval at the level of state policy of Russia.

The Press Council once again reminds those who make such statements that they bear legal responsibility," the statement added.