Azerbaijan discloses state debt forecasts for late 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Azerbaijan’s state budget revenues are expected to reach 39.36 billion manat ($23.15 billion) by the end of 2026, which is 756 million manat ($444.7 million), or 2%, above the approved forecast.

This was announced in a report by the Ministry of Finance.

According to the report, the upper limit for total public debt servicing costs set out in the Medium- and Long-Term Strategy on Public Debt Management — no more than 10% of state budget expenditures — is expected to be met during the first half of 2026.

This was stated in a report by the Ministry of Finance.

“Thus, public debt servicing costs accounted for 5.6% of state budget expenditures. As of January 1, 2027, Azerbaijan’s external public debt is projected at $4.8 billion, while domestic public debt is expected to amount to 19.38 billion manat ($11.4 billion), bringing total public debt to 27.6 billion manat ($16.2 billion).

As of January 1, 2027, 59.5% of external public debt is expected to be repaid to creditors within 5 years, 34.9% within 5-10 years, and 5.6% over a period of more than 10 years. New external borrowing is expected to be attracted at a rate of approximately the respective reference rate plus a margin of 0.5%-1.5%.

As of January 1, 2027, government bonds issued on domestic financial markets are projected to account for 55.3% of domestic public debt. By the end of the year, bonds with maturities of up to five years are expected to account for 51% of government bonds in circulation, while bonds with maturities of five years or more will account for 49%,” the report said.