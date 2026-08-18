Kyrgyzstan, Vietnam discuss expanding trade and economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam discussed the implementation of existing agreements and prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade and the economy.

The issues were discussed at a meeting between Kyrgyz Deputy Foreign Minister Meder Abakirov and newly appointed Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le, according to the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry.

The Vietnamese ambassador presented copies of his credentials and expressed readiness to contribute to the development of mutually beneficial cooperation and joint initiatives.

The sides also discussed the current bilateral agenda and political cooperation, the report says.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their readiness to continue dialogue and joint efforts to strengthen Kyrgyz-Vietnamese relations.

To note, Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam have been seeking to expand bilateral economic ties, with trade, investment and agricultural cooperation among the areas of mutual interest. The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1992, and their interaction has gradually expanded beyond political contacts.

Vietnam is also viewed by Kyrgyzstan as a potential partner in developing trade links with Southeast Asian markets. The countries have held consultations on expanding bilateral trade and investment, while Kyrgyz authorities have highlighted opportunities for cooperation in agriculture, processing, textiles, tourism and other sectors. The two sides also cooperate through multilateral platforms, including the United Nations and the Asia-Pacific regional framework.