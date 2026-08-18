Kyrgyzstan prepares tender for $35.5m Isanova grid project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Kyrgyzstan has begun preparing project and tender documents for the construction of power transmission infrastructure around the Isanova substation in the country’s Osh region.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the ministry, the work is being carried out under the first phase of the Kyrgyz Republic Renewable Energy Development (KRED) project.

The transmission component of the project has total financing of $35.5 million and envisages about 76 kilometers of new high-voltage lines, the ministry’s press release says.

Three 110 kV lines will connect Isanova with Kara-Shoro, Kara-Kulja and Karatay, while the new substation will also be connected to the 220 kV Datka-Uzlovaya line, the press release outlined.

The 220/110/10 kV Isanova substation is intended to strengthen the transmission network and increase its capacity to accommodate additional electricity generation.

The ministry outlined that the new infrastructure is expected to provide all the necessary conditions for connecting future hydropower and solar facilities to the national power grid.

According to the press release, the project is expected to improve the reliability of electricity transmission in the region and support the further integration of renewable energy into Kyrgyzstan's power system.