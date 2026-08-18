Uzbekistan unveils $27 bln pipeline of new industrial projects

Photo: the Official channel of the Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Uzbekistan plans to launch 105 new industrial and infrastructure projects worth $27 billion this year as the country accelerates investment and expands its economic capacity, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

This was reflected in the statement on the Official channel of the Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, following an open dialogue with the country’s business community in Khorezm region.

The projects form part of a broader investment drive covering energy, transport, manufacturing, logistics and urban development, with major initiatives including a nuclear power plant in Jizzakh, a fourth copper processing plant in Almalyk and new highways linking Tashkent with Samarkand and Andijan.

Other major projects include an eco-friendly aviation fuel complex in Khorezm, a 940-hectare greenhouse complex in Surkhandarya and the New Tashkent airport in Yukori Chirchiq.

This gives you a much stronger inverted-pyramid opening: the $27B figure is immediately in the first sentence, then the second paragraph explains what the money is going into.

New residential areas are also being developed across the country for around 3 million people. Local businesses seeking to supply products and services for these projects will be offered conditions equal to those available to foreign investors.

The government is also taking steps to strengthen transport and logistics. Import duties and recycling fees on trucks have been abolished, while VAT on the provision of railway wagons for international transportation will be reduced to a zero rate.

Next year, a logistics center with a capacity of 500,000 tons is expected to begin operations at Georgia’s Poti port, while practical work on the Anaklia port project will also begin. Major logistics hubs are planned for Alat, Termez, Yangiyul, Akhangaran and Khanabad.

Uzbekistan also plans to launch the Tashkent International Financial Center and the Enterprise Uzbekistan International Digital Technologies Center next year. The two platforms are expected to help attract $20 billion-$25 billion in capital, along with new technologies and expertise.

Mirziyoyev also announced new initiatives based on issues raised by entrepreneurs, with the first focused on creating a sustainable growth trajectory for businesses.

The share of small businesses in banks’ loan portfolios has increased from 45% to 63%, while 76.5 trillion soums (about $6.4 billion) was allocated to small and medium-sized businesses in the first half of 2026.

A new single digital portal for credit services has also been launched, allowing entrepreneurs to submit one application while banks compete to offer financing. New entrepreneurs will be able to apply online for loans of up to 5 billion soums. (around $421,408)

The government plans to establish an integrated support ecosystem covering every stage of business development through three programs: Business Start, Business Lift and Business Rise.

Under Business Start, entrepreneurs will receive training in developing projects, preparing loan documents and managing financial reports with the help of artificial intelligence. The program will receive 100 billion soums (approx. $8.4 million) in funding and provide ready-made business plans and unsecured loans of up to 200 million soums (about $16,856).

“We will create a comprehensive system that supports entrepreneurs from their first step all the way until they grow into large businesses, rather than simply providing them with loans,” Mirziyoyev said.

The measures are intended to improve access to finance, support new entrepreneurs and help small businesses transition toward larger-scale operations and investment.