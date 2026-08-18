Azerbaijani journalists explore media environment of Uzbekistan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. A visit to the Content Preparation Center for Mass Media at the Administration of the President of Uzbekistan took place as part of the press tour of representatives of the Azerbaijani mass media to Uzbekistan on August 18.

The press tour is engaging 20 representatives of the leading media in Azerbaijan.

The participants include Editor-in-Chief of Trend News Agency Emin Aliyev.

During the visit, Azerbaijani journalists got acquainted with the activities of the center for preparing content for mass media, social networks, and digital platforms, state projects in the field of media development, improving the professional qualifications of mass media representatives, and promoting the international image of Uzbekistan.

The participants of the press tour were presented with information about the projects and initiatives implemented by the center. In particular, there was a presentation of the Media Start, Debut, and Fiklab projects, the Aura.uz platform, as well as educational programs on mobile journalism, SMM, and modern digital communications.

Special attention was paid to the international projects of the Center, implemented together with leading foreign partners.

As part of the visit, there was also a meeting between the representatives of the Azerbaijani media and the heads of the leading mass media of Uzbekistan.

Deputy director of the center for the preparation of content for mass media Jahongir Abdurakhmonov, providing information on the creation and activities of the center, noted that this state agency was created in July 2025 on the basis of the media center of the press service of the President's Administration. The organization is engaged in the production and coordination of media materials for work with mass media.

Abdurakhmonov said that on February 4-5, 2027, Tashkent Content Market 2027 — the first major international content market, bringing together representatives of film, television, animation and digital media from more than 50 countries — will be held at the National Exhibition Company "Uzexpocenter".

At the meeting, the prospects of expanding cooperation between mass media of the two countries, implementation of joint media projects, exchange of professional experience, as well as preparation of joint information content were discussed. Then Zh. Abdurakhmonov invited representatives of Azerbaijan to visit Tashkent Content Market 2027.

The press tour of representatives of the Azerbaijani mass media in Uzbekistan continues. As part of the visit, the journalists will get acquainted with various directions of the country's social, economic, and cultural development.