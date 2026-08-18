Azerbaijani diaspora attends 31st AFS Youth Assembly (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. The 31st AFS (American Field Service) Youth Assembly, held in Geneva, Switzerland, on August 12-14, 2026, and bringing together youth representatives from various countries, including the Azerbaijani diaspora youth, has concluded successfully.

This was announced in a report by the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

According to the report, the assembly was attended by 5 members of the ADG (Azerbaijani Diaspora Youth) network from Hungary, Estonia, Canada, Finland, and Lithuania, with the support of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora. Within the framework of the event, the youth actively participated in panel discussions, training sessions, and interactive programs on sustainable development, global citizenship, leadership, the role of youth in decision-making processes, international cooperation, and multicultural values.

ADG representatives held fruitful meetings with participants from different countries, discussed new cooperation opportunities, and shared insights into the activities of Azerbaijan's diaspora youth, the multicultural values ​​of the country, and the state youth policy.

The Culture Day program, held on the last day of the event - August 14, was one of the most memorable events where the cultural heritage of the participating countries was introduced. ADG representatives presented the rich history, national-cultural values, customs, and traditions of Azerbaijan to the international audience at a high level. The Azerbaijani corner was met with great interest by the participants, and extensive information was provided about Azerbaijani national attributes and cultural heritage.

Participation in the 31st AFS Youth Assembly was remembered with significant results in terms of expanding the international cooperation opportunities of Azerbaijani diaspora youth, establishing new partnerships, and promoting Azerbaijan on international youth platforms. It's planned to effectively use the experience gained and the relationships established within the framework of the event in future projects and international initiatives.

This participation, which took place with the support of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, is another successful example of the contribution made to increasing the international activity of diaspora youth, developing leadership skills, and adequately representing Azerbaijan on a global scale.