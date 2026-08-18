Azerbaijan releases state budget spending forecast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Azerbaijan’s state budget expenditures in 2026 are expected to total $24.04 billion, or AZN 40.8626 billion, which is 2.0% lower than the approved figure.

The Ministry of Finance said this in a statement.

According to the ministry, current expenditures are expected to account for 60.5% of total spending, or $14.54 billion (AZN 24.7131 billion), down $287.4 million (AZN 488.5 million), or 1.9%, from the approved figure.

Capital expenditures are expected to account for 33.5% of total spending, or $8.05 billion (AZN 13.6918 billion), down $207.4 million (AZN 352.6 million), or 2.5%, from the approved figure.

Spending on servicing public debt is expected to account for 6.0% of total expenditures, or $1.45 billion (AZN 2.4576 billion), unchanged from the approved level.

The 2026 state budget allocates $1.45 billion (AZN 2.4576 billion) for public debt servicing, including $823.5 million (AZN 1.4 billion) for external public debt and $622.1 million (AZN 1.0576 billion) for domestic public debt.

The ministry said expected 2026 expenditures by functional classification are as follows: