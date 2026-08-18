Azerbaijan releases state budget spending forecast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Azerbaijan’s state budget expenditures in 2026 are expected to total $24.04 billion, or AZN 40.8626 billion, which is 2.0% lower than the approved figure.
The Ministry of Finance said this in a statement.
According to the ministry, current expenditures are expected to account for 60.5% of total spending, or $14.54 billion (AZN 24.7131 billion), down $287.4 million (AZN 488.5 million), or 1.9%, from the approved figure.
Capital expenditures are expected to account for 33.5% of total spending, or $8.05 billion (AZN 13.6918 billion), down $207.4 million (AZN 352.6 million), or 2.5%, from the approved figure.
Spending on servicing public debt is expected to account for 6.0% of total expenditures, or $1.45 billion (AZN 2.4576 billion), unchanged from the approved level.
The 2026 state budget allocates $1.45 billion (AZN 2.4576 billion) for public debt servicing, including $823.5 million (AZN 1.4 billion) for external public debt and $622.1 million (AZN 1.0576 billion) for domestic public debt.
The ministry said expected 2026 expenditures by functional classification are as follows:
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General public services, including legislative and executive authorities, international relations, aid to foreign countries, interbudgetary transfers and public debt, are projected at $3.21 billion (AZN 5.4628 billion), compared with the approved $3.25 billion (AZN 5.518 billion). This represents a decrease of $32.5 million (AZN 55.2 million), or 1.0%.
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Social protection and social security spending is projected at $2.84 billion (AZN 4.8242 billion), compared with the approved $2.87 billion (AZN 4.873 billion), a decrease of $28.6 million (AZN 48.7 million), or 1.0%.
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Culture, arts, information, physical education, youth policy and related activities are projected at $368.1 million (AZN 625.8 million), compared with the approved $371.8 million (AZN 632.1 million), down $3.7 million (AZN 6.3 million), or 1.0%.
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Environmental protection spending is projected at $242.1 million (AZN 411.6 million), compared with the approved $244.6 million (AZN 415.8 million), a decrease of $2.5 million (AZN 4.2 million), or 1.0%.
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Judiciary, law enforcement and prosecutorial services are projected at $1.93 billion (AZN 3.2862 billion), compared with the approved $1.96 billion (AZN 3.3363 billion), down $29.4 million (AZN 50 million), or 1.5%.
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Defense and national security spending is projected at $5.04 billion (AZN 8.5628 billion), compared with the approved $5.13 billion (AZN 8.7176 billion), a decrease of $91.0 million (AZN 154.7 million), or 1.8%.
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Health care spending is projected at $1.17 billion (AZN 1.9873 billion), compared with the approved $1.19 billion (AZN 2.0243 billion), down $21.8 million (AZN 37.1 million), or 1.8%.
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Agriculture spending is projected at $707.1 million (AZN 1.202 billion), compared with the approved $721.5 million (AZN 1.2265 billion), a decrease of $14.4 million (AZN 24.5 million), or 2.0%.
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Economic activity spending, including state capital investment, reconstruction and redevelopment of territories recovered from occupation and other expenditures, is projected at $4.53 billion (AZN 7.6995 billion), compared with the approved $4.62 billion (AZN 7.8566 billion). This represents a decrease of $92.4 million (AZN 157.1 million), or 2.0%.
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Education spending is projected at $2.87 billion (AZN 4.8801 billion), compared with the approved $2.95 billion (AZN 5.0164 billion), down $80.2 million (AZN 136.3 million), or 2.7%.
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Housing and utilities spending is projected at $189.0 million (AZN 321.3 million), compared with the approved $196.8 million (AZN 334.5 million), a decrease of $7.8 million (AZN 13.2 million), or 3.9%.
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Services not classified under the main budget sections are projected at $940.5 million (AZN 1.5989 billion), compared with the approved $1.03 billion (AZN 1.7525 billion), down $90.4 million (AZN 153.7 million), or 8.8%.