Kazakhstan greenhouse project produces 2,000 tons of tomatoes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. The first stage of Kazakhstan's Ecoculture-Eurasia greenhouse project in the Turkestan region has produced 2,000 tons of tomatoes.

This was announced in a report published by the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the report, in 2025, high-yield Klimon F1 tomato seedlings were planted across 6.25 hectares as part of the first stage of the project.

"The project is being implemented using modern agricultural technologies, including drip irrigation systems and solutions aimed at the efficient and rational use of water and energy resources," the ministry said.

Construction of the greenhouse complex is ongoing, with an additional 37.5 hectares of greenhouses scheduled for commissioning in autumn 2026. As a result, the total production area commissioned under the first stage is expected to exceed 50 hectares by the end of 2026.

Once the complex reaches full capacity, annual tomato production is expected to reach 27,000 tons. The first stage of the project represents an investment of 42 billion tenge (about $88 million). It has created 130 permanent jobs, with the number expected to exceed 1,000 once the complex reaches full capacity.

The project is expected to increase domestic vegetable production, particularly during the off-season, reduce dependence on imports, and create additional export potential for Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, greenhouse vegetable production continues to expand across Kazakhstan.

As of January 1, 2026, the country had 2,300 greenhouses, compared with 2,100 in 2025, according to the Bureau of National Statistics. Greenhouse crop production amounted to 110,400 tons in January-June 2026, including 45,800 tons of cucumbers and 62,700 tons of tomatoes.

The Ministry of Agriculture continues to attract investment in the agro-industrial sector, develop modern production infrastructure, and support projects aimed at increasing domestic agricultural production, creating jobs and strengthening the competitiveness of the agricultural sector.