Uzbekistan cuts energy prepayments for businesses to 15%

Photo: the Official Channel of the Press Secretary to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Uzbekistan will cut advance payments for electricity and natural gas to 15% for businesses connected to the ASKUE and ASKUG systems and maintaining payment discipline, easing pressure on companies’ working capital.

This was reflected in the statement on the Official channel of the Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, following an open dialogue with the country’s business community in Khorezm region.

Many entrepreneurs have reported that paying 100% upfront for electricity and natural gas was reducing their working capital. Under the new approach, companies connected to the ASKUE and ASKUG systems and maintaining payment discipline will be required to make an advance payment of just 15%.

“In general, we are fundamentally changing the energy management system. A new system will operate in all districts based on entrepreneurs’ current needs and their plans for the future,” President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

The government will also introduce a new approach to construction starting next year, designed to encourage the growth of contractors and design companies.

Regardless of where construction projects are located, 5% of the minimum wage will be allocated for each labor hour. State project estimates will also include a 7% profit margin for contracting companies.

Funding for design work will be set at between 4% and 7% of a project’s value, depending on the complexity of the construction project.

Mirziyoyev also identified the creation of an ecosystem linking artificial intelligence, management efficiency and new investment as a third priority.

The government aims to encourage businesses to use AI to improve productivity, reduce costs and increase the share of value added in their products and services.

“Today, whichever entrepreneur increases added value, raises productivity with the help of artificial intelligence and works to reduce costs will own tomorrow’s market,” Mirziyoyev said.

The measures are part of a broader package of reforms announced by the president to help businesses preserve working capital, improve access to financing and strengthen competitiveness.

The new energy payment rules are expected to provide additional liquidity for businesses, while the construction measures are intended to create more predictable financial conditions for contractors and design firms.

At the same time, the government is positioning AI adoption as a key driver of productivity and investment, with businesses encouraged to use new technologies to become more competitive in domestic and international markets.