Prestigious Currency Publication features Azerbaijan’s upgraded 100-manat note

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. The July issue of Currency News, a leading publication in the field of cash and currency, has published an article on Azerbaijan's upgraded 100-manat banknote.

The article, titled "Azerbaijan's Upgraded 100 Manat: a National Expression of Economy and Development," provides detailed information about the design, concept, and modern security features of the new banknote.

The publication pointed out that the main theme of the 100-manat banknote, developed within the framework of the "Independent Azerbaijan" concept, is "Economy and Development." The artistic design of the banknote reflects Azerbaijan's economic development, technological progress, and integration into the global economy.

The article also paid special attention to the application of advanced security technologies in the updated 100-manat banknote. It is reported that modern security elements were used in the new design to strengthen protection against counterfeiting.

In a statement to Currency News, the General Director of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Rashad Mammadov, stated that special importance is attached to the continuous improvement of the national currency.

"The upgraded 100-manat national banknote reflects our commitment to strengthening the modern visual identity of the updated 100-manat national banknote with the application of advanced security technologies and modern design solutions," Mammadov said.

The upgraded version of the 100-manat paper banknote, which has a new design and the latest security elements in international practice, has been in circulation since July 15, 2026. The signature of the CBA Chairman, Taleh Kazimov, is reflected on the upgraded 100-manat note.