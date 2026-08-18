Uzbekistan sets $1B export push to take national brands global

Photo: the Official Channel of the Press Secretary to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Uzbekistan will launch a new ''export navigator'' system and allocate at least $1 billion to support exporters as the country seeks to expand overseas sales and promote national brands in international markets.

This was announced in a statement published by the Press Secretary of the President of Uzbekistan following an open dialogue attended by the President with representatives of the country’s business community in the Khorezm Region.

According to the information, the initiative is part of a new government strategy focused on increasing export capacity and helping Uzbek companies compete more effectively in foreign markets.

The assessments cited by the president indicate that 40% of exporters struggle to find foreign customers, while 36% face difficulties meeting international standards and certification requirements. Another 37% lack access to suitable financial instruments, while 33% need stronger expertise in markets, marketing and branding.

The new export navigator system will provide comprehensive support across the entire process of entering foreign markets.

''A list of 100 products with high demand abroad is formed,'' the statement said. For each product, authorities will develop information on foreign competitors, tariff regimes, and logistics solutions.

Production processes at 2,000 companies will also be adapted to the requirements of foreign markets and specific customer segments.

Uzbek businesses will receive support to strengthen their international branding. The government will cover 50% of the costs of hiring foreign brandmakers, up to $500,000, while subsidies of up to $50,000 will be available for promoting national brands abroad and adapting them to international requirements.

The support package will also cover half of the costs of warehouse placement and sales on international marketplaces.

For companies participating in international tenders, the government will compensate 80% of consulting costs, reducing some of the financial and technical barriers to competing for overseas contracts.

The measures are intended to help Uzbek companies move beyond simply exporting goods toward building recognizable brands, adapting production to international demand, and establishing stronger positions in global markets.