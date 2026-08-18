Uzbekistan eases collateral rules to expand business financing

Photo: the Official Channel of the Press Secretary to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Uzbekistan is rolling out a new package of measures to ease access to financing, unlock state assets and accelerate industrial localization as part of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s broader push to expand opportunities for entrepreneurs.

This was reflected in the statement on the Official channel of the Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, following an open dialogue with the country’s business community in Khorezm region.

One of the key measures is the introduction of a counter-guarantee system designed to address collateral shortages faced by small businesses. Under the new mechanism, for loans of up to 10 billion soums (about $842,817), the state will cover 30% of the required collateral, the Business Guarantee Company another 30% and banks 15%, leaving entrepreneurs responsible for just 25%.

The government has also launched a “Virtual Tax Adviser” powered by artificial intelligence to help businesses reduce costs and avoid tax-related errors. Starting next year, similar AI assistants will be introduced in construction, labor relations, foreign trade and public services.

A second priority is expanding business opportunities in the regions by putting unused land and inefficiently used state assets into productive economic activity.

Under the new rules, the down payment required to purchase state assets will fall from 30% to 15%. Buyers who complete payment within six months will receive a 25% discount, while entrepreneurs who pay half of the purchase price will be allowed to pay the remainder over seven years without interest.

The starting price of state property that remains unsold for three months will gradually be reduced by up to 10%, while auction periods will be cut in half.

Land sold at auction will also be offered with construction permits, architectural planning documents and project documentation already prepared, allowing buyers to begin construction immediately. The advance infrastructure fee will be reduced from 20% to 5%.

Banks will also be permitted to sell 2,500 properties worth 9 trillion soums (around $758.5 million) at discounted prices, with no initial payment and interest-free installment plans. Entrepreneurs purchasing these assets will be exempt from land and property taxes for one year.

The government has also identified 50 priority products for localization and plans to establish “bond industrial zones” in parts of special economic zones in Navoi, Jizzakh, Namangan, Urgut and Hazorasp.

Companies operating in these zones will be exempt from taxes and customs duties on imported raw materials and components. If the localization level exceeds 30%-40%, businesses will also receive preferential conditions when selling their products in the domestic market.

The zones will bring together R&D centers, laboratories, engineering and technology services in an integrated system. The government plans to allocate $50 million to provide entrepreneurs with ready-to-use buildings equipped with infrastructure.