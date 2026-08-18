Uzbekistan unveils $100 mln push to bring AI into 10,000 businesses

Photo: he Official channel of the Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Uzbekistan will launch a new $100 million artificial intelligence support program for businesses, offering financial assistance for AI adoption and access to supercomputing resources as the country seeks to accelerate the digital transformation of its private sector.

This was reflected in the statement on the Official channel of the Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, following an open dialogue with the country’s business community in Khorezm region.

According to data presented by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, 54% of businesses that have introduced modern management and AI-based approaches have seen a sharp increase in demand for their products. Production costs have fallen at 25% of such companies, while rising revenues have helped 40% increase workers’ salaries by more than 10%.

Uzbekistan has already launched its first supercomputer cluster at the Center for Digital Government Project Management. Its computing capacity is expected to triple next year.

The government will also launch the "AI Partner for 10,000 Enterprises" program, under which businesses will receive compensation covering 50% of the costs of implementing artificial intelligence.

Companies developing AI models for new products will be able to use the supercomputer free of charge, while research and development expenses will also be covered by the state budget.

Ready-to-use AI software will be made available to entrepreneurs through an open platform, allowing businesses to adopt digital solutions without having to develop them from scratch.

At least $100 million will be allocated for the first stage of the program.

The government also plans to expand the experience gained in Uzbekistan’s textile industry to electrical engineering, construction materials and food processing.

Companies in these sectors will receive compensation covering 50% of the costs of introducing automated management systems, supporting the wider adoption of digital technologies across manufacturing.

"The program "for 10 thousand enterprises – artificial intelligence partner" begins. 50% of the cost of implementing artificial intelligence in enterprises will be compensated," the statement said.

The measures are intended to encourage businesses to use AI not only to automate operations but also to increase productivity, reduce production costs and develop higher-value products.

Uzbekistan is positioning AI adoption as an increasingly important driver of private-sector competitiveness, with the new support programs designed to make advanced computing and digital technologies more accessible to businesses.