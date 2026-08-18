Turkmenistan, Pakistan discuss cooperation within ECO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Turkmenistan and Pakistan discussed strengthening cooperation within international organizations, including the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

This was reflected in a press release published by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Iran following a meeting in Tehran between the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Iran and Permanent Representative to the ECO and newly appointed Pakistani Ambassador to Iran and Permanent Representative to the ECO Imran Ahmed Siddiqui.

The sides exchanged views on key agenda items for events planned jointly with ECO member states during Pakistan's 2026-2027 chairmanship of the organization.

The parties also discussed organizational and preparatory matters for the 30th meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers, scheduled to be held in Islamabad on November 15-16, 2026.

The interlocutors reaffirmed their commitment to developing cooperation within international organizations, particularly the United Nations. The sides emphasized the importance of regular political dialogue and constructive interaction in strengthening Turkmenistan-Pakistan cooperation.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and Pakistan have maintained close political and economic ties, with energy, transport, trade and regional connectivity forming the main areas of bilateral cooperation. The Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline is the largest project linking the two countries. The 1,814-kilometer pipeline is designed to transport up to 33 billion cubic meters of Turkmen gas annually to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India, with Pakistan expected to receive 14 billion cubic meters. Turkmenistan and Pakistan have also been working to expand cooperation in electricity, transport and telecommunications, including projects to supply Turkmen electricity to Pakistan through Afghanistan and establish fiber-optic connectivity along the TAPI route.

Earlier in August 10, the projects were also discussed during Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s working visit to Afghanistan, when the sides reviewed progress on TAPI, the TAP power transmission project and fiber-optic infrastructure. Afghanistan and Turkmenistan agreed to establish a technical committee to accelerate implementation of these projects.