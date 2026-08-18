Turkmenistan, Ukraine discuss expanding business cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Turkmenistan and Ukraine discussed expanding trade and economic cooperation, including in industry, construction, transport, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and technology.

This was announced by the press service of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Ukraine, following the meeting between Ambassador Toyly Atayev and President of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Gennadiy Chyzhykov.

''The sides also discussed opportunities for Ukrainian companies to participate in promising projects in Turkmenistan,'' the embassy says.

According to the information, particular attention was paid to transport and logistics as an important factor in developing bilateral trade. The sides also emphasized the need to increase mutual trade and establish direct contacts between companies.

Atayev informed the Ukrainian side about international forums, conferences and exhibitions planned in Turkmenistan through the end of 2026. The events will focus on investment, oil and gas, energy, industry, construction, transport, logistics, telecommunications and digital technologies.

Furthermore, in the course of the meeting, the parties noted that Ukrainian companies continue to operate in the Turkmen market and have experience implementing projects in various sectors.

The sides also highlighted the role of the Turkmenistan and Ukrainian chambers of commerce and industry in maintaining direct contacts between business communities, including through videoconferences involving interested companies.

The parties agreed to continue working on contacts aimed at expanding practical cooperation and strengthening bilateral trade and economic ties.