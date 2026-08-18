Uzbekistan unveils regional growth plan to drive $40B in exports

Photo: the Official Channel of the Press Secretary to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Uzbekistan aims to keep economic growth high and push gross domestic product above $180 billion and exports above $40 billion this year.

This was announced in a statement published by the Press Secretary of the President of Uzbekistan following an open dialogue attended by the President with representatives of the country’s business community in the Khorezm Region.

''This year, a milestone of increasing the gross domestic product from $ 180 billion and exports from $ 40 billion was achieved. To do this, entrepreneurs are provided with high-income jobs, value-added, and all the conditions for expanding foreign markets,'' the statement said.

In the course of the meeting, the president stated that the government will continue creating conditions for entrepreneurs to generate higher-paying jobs, increase value added, and expand into international markets.

''We are a nation of 40 million people. To further improve the lives of our people, we must maintain high economic growth,'' Mirziyoyev said.

Uzbekistan’s regional economic strategy will focus on developing specialized growth centers based on the strengths of individual regions.

Tashkent is expected to focus on export-oriented businesses, while Andijan, Fergana and Namangan will develop full-cycle textile and machinery manufacturing industries.

Samarkand, Bukhara and Khorezm are set to become growth centers for tourism, creative industries and agribusiness brands.

In Navoi and Tashkent regions, the government plans to develop longer value chains in mining, metallurgy and industrial chemistry. Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya will focus on agribusiness and oil and gas chemistry.

Karakalpakstan is expected to develop green energy, information technology and artificial intelligence as key economic drivers.

Meanwhile, Jizzakh and Syrdarya will develop competitive clusters focused on automotive manufacturing, electrical engineering and construction materials.

The regional specialization strategy is intended to help Uzbekistan create more higher-value production, strengthen exports and generate additional employment opportunities across the country.

''Then our people will no longer need to go abroad to work, and the entrepreneurs of New Uzbekistan will reach a new stage of development. I am confident that we have the strength, opportunities and potential to achieve this,'' Mirziyoyev said.

The targets come as Uzbekistan seeks to sustain rapid economic growth while expanding domestic production, increasing exports and creating more opportunities for private-sector businesses in regions beyond the capital.