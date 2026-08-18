Azerbaijan summons Russian ambassador to Foreign Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Azerbaijan, Mikhail Yevdokimov, has been summoned to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This was announced in a statement published by the Azerbaijani MFA.

According to the ministry, during the meeting, the Azerbaijani side conveyed to the Russian side its serious concern and firm protest over the provocative, insulting, and threatening statements recently made in Russia’s media and information space against Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani people, and the country’s leadership.

In particular, attention was drawn to the statements made against Azerbaijan, its people, and the leadership of the country in the program broadcast on August 13, 2026, within the framework of the "Clarity of Understanding" project.

In addition, the nonsense voiced in the program broadcast on Sputnik radio on August 7 regarding the inclusion of the Azerbaijani leadership in the "Russian list of terrorists and extremists", the repeated broadcast of insulting material and provocative views against the Azerbaijani leadership on the YouTube platform on August 9, and on the Spas TV channel on August 16 were mentioned.

The meeting emphasized that discussing the possibilities of interference in the internal political processes of the Azerbaijani state and voicing calls for physical violence against the Azerbaijani people and the Azerbaijani leadership are unacceptable.

During the meeting, it was noted that, despite Azerbaijan’s repeated calls to prevent the aforementioned activities and the issue having been discussed at various political levels, the continuation of similar rhetoric in an increasingly harsher form remains a matter of serious concern.

The Azerbaijani side once again conveyed its expectation that the other side take urgent and effective measures to put an end to rhetoric involving provocation, threats, and violence against Azerbaijan in the Russian information and media space.