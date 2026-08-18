Kazakhstan strengthens emergency services with 1,400 equipment units

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Kazakhstan's emergency services have received more than 1,400 units of equipment, along with aircraft, modern rescue equipment, unmanned aerial vehicles, and communications systems over the past two years.

This was announced by the press service of the Kazakh President, citing a statement by Emergency Situations Minister Chingiz Arinov made during a meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

According to the presidential press service, in the course of the meeting, Arinov briefed the president on the modernization of the country's civil protection system and the ministry's plans for the coming period.

''Furthermore, Chingiz Arinov noted that the strengthening of the ministry's material and technical capacity has significantly improved the speed of emergency response across Kazakhstan,'' the press service said.

At the same time, the ministry is renovating its facilities and expanding its network of emergency response units, including new multifunctional rescue formations, aviation and marine units.

Under the Aul Kutkarushylary (Rural Rescuers) program, 237 voluntary firefighting posts have been built, providing protection to around 700 settlements. The ministry is also expanding the emergency mass notification system, increasing the capabilities of its Situation Center and integrating early detection systems for wildfires.

Measures are also being taken to improve social support for emergency service personnel, including housing payments. A specialized residential cluster project is being implemented for ministry employees, with housing and necessary infrastructure planned near fire stations and rescue bases.

In turn, Tokayev positively assessed the ministry's work to improve the civil protection system and instructed it, together with local executive bodies, to continue strengthening the material and technical capacity of district and rural rescue units, introduce modern technologies, and improve fire safety.