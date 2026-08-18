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Security will continue to be a priority on our country’s agenda - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 18 August 2026 16:50 (UTC +04:00)
Security will continue to be a priority on our country’s agenda - President Ilham Aliyev
Elvin Ahmad
Elvin Ahmad
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Taking into account the situation in the region, security will continue to be a priority on the country’s agenda, President Ilham Aliyev said during the meeting with Duncan Norman, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Azerbaijan, on August 18.

Noting that, in the 35 years since gaining independence, Azerbaijan has lived only one year in peace, the head of state emphasized that this represents a major shift for the region.

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